Tyler Hubbard teases "Back Then Right Now" video

ABC/Larry McCormack

By Jeremy Chua

Tyler Hubbard has dropped a sneak peek of his "Back Then Right Now" music video ahead of its release.

The preview clip features Tyler performing his song in a white T-shirt and tank top alongside snippets of men skateboarding and playing basketball.

"Couldn't have had more fun making this one for y'all. 'Back Then Right Now' music video out this Wednesday," Tyler captions his Instagram video announcement.

"Back Then Right Now" is the lead single off Tyler's as-yet-untitled new project. Fans recently got another preview of the forthcoming collection with "A Lot With a Little," which arrived earlier in November.

The "Back Then Right Now" music video drops Wednesday, November 15.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On AirY100 FM - San Antonio's New Country Leader Logo
    View All
    877-470-5299
    More from Y100
    Y100 Photo Galleries

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about Y100FM.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!