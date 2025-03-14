Twenty years later, Miranda Lambert pours 'Kerosene' onto vinyl

Miranda Lambert's major label debut, Kerosene, will be available for the first time ever on vinyl April 25.

The news comes on the heels of the release of "I Don't Love Here Anymore," a song recorded during the original sessions but left off the album.

Kerosene debuted at #1 on Billboard's Top Country Albums chart shortly after its March 15, 2005 release.

“This album changed everything for me," Miranda reminisces. “It’s where my journey truly began, and I can hardly believe it’s been 20 years."

"Releasing Kerosene on vinyl for the first time -- and sharing a never-before-heard song from that era -- feels incredibly special," she adds. "I can't wait for y'all to hear it and relive the fire that started it all!"

Twenty years later, Miranda's just released "Run" as her new single from her 10th album, Postcards from Texas.

