'Truth Be Told': A sneak peek at the new The Judds docuseries

The trailer for The Judd Family: Truth Be Told, a four-part Lifetime documentary, is here, featuring Wynonna Judd and Ashley Judd.

It opens with footage of Wynonna and the late Naomi Judd as the mother-daughter duo The Judds doing interviews and performing together onstage.

Ashley comments on their fame in one clip, saying, "I was so proud of their success."

But amid the stardom, Wynonna said, "It was magical on stage, but off stage ... ."

The trailer touches on Naomi's story and shows footage and photographs from her life, with clips where others who knew the family talk about their secrets.

In another clip, Wynonna says, "I was old enough to know that something was wrong."

She adds, "It's a blessing and a burden to be that close to your mother."

Naomi died on April 30, 2022. She was 76.

At the time, Ashley took to Instagram to share the tragic news that her mother had been lost "to the disease of mental illness." She died just one day before her induction into the Country Music Hall of Fame.

The Judd Family: Truth Be Told will debut on May 10 at 8 p.m. ET on Lifetime.

If you are in crisis, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741-741.

