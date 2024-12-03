Trisha Yearwood + Amy Grant on their longtime friendship and great admiration for each other

Disney/Connie Chornuk
By Jeremy Chua

Hosting CMA Country Christmas is more than a job for Trisha Yearwood and Amy Grant. It's something they look forward to and love doing together.

"I was really excited to get the call to come back and co-host again with you, Amy, because it was so much fun last year," Trisha tells Amy in a joint interview. "When you're in this, the music industry, you kind of see each other at things and you get a chance to kind of say hello, but you don't get a chance to really spend much time together."

"Last year was the first time I got to really just see how funny you are and just how you are a sense of calm," she recounts. "I talk 90 miles an hour and you're just a sense of calm that is so nice. And you're Amy Grant, so that's pretty cool."

"We're not very far apart in age, but you started your career very young, and so you were very influential on me as a young girl," Trisha shares. "So just to be able to perform with you and be here with you is the best."

Their admiration for each other is a two-way street. 

"It's funny, when we worked together, something about you already felt familiar to me," Amy tells Trisha. "It just happened in passing because you were friends with Vince [Gill] before I knew you. But it was just interesting to get to work together."

"I just thought it felt so natural to work with you and to be called back," Amy adds. 

Trisha concurs, "I know. They must have liked us."

CMA Country Christmas airs Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC and will stream next day on Hulu and Disney+.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirY100 FM - San Antonio's New Country Leader Logo
    View All
    877-470-5299

    More from Y100

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about Y100FM.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!