Women’s World Cup 2023: US loses to Sweden on penalty kicks in round 16

MELBOURNE, Australia — The United States was eliminated from the Women’s World Cup, losing to Sweden in the Round of 16.

Sweden’s Lina Hurtig knocked the U.S. out of the World Cup 5-4 on penalties after a scoreless draw, according to The Associated Press.

The U.S. has a record four World Cup titles overall, according to the AP. They were trying to win a third consecutive title but were eliminated early Sunday in round 16. It is the earliest that the U.S. has exited the Women’s World Cup ever.

The match Sunday between Sweden and the U.S. was the first match during this World Cup to go into extra time, the AP reported. It was the fourth time a U.S. match went into extra time at the World Cup.

Our time Down Under comes to an end. 💔#USWNT x @Visa pic.twitter.com/X2g0NHqg38 — U.S. Women's National Soccer Team (@USWNT) August 6, 2023

The game went goalless or scoreless after 120 minutes, CNN reported. That was 90 minutes of regulation time plus 30 minutes of extra time.

The winner of the match came down to penalty kicks, CNN reported.

Sweden’s Nathalie Bjorn was the first play to miss from the spot. It gave Megan Rapinoe a chance but she ultimately missed, according to CNN.

The World Cup was Rapinoe’s last major tournament playing for the U.S. as earlier this summer she announced her retirement.

Sweden’s Rebecka Blomqvist and U.S.’s Sofia Smith continued to miss from the spot. U.S.’s substitute Kelley O’Hara hit the crossbar and gave Hurtig the opportunity to win it for Sweden, according to CNN.

It was not the first time that Sweden knocked the U.S. out on penalties. The last time was at the 2016 Olympics during the quarterfinals, the AP reported.

Sweden is still in the World Cup and will be playing Japan. Accoridng to the AP, Japan defeated Norway Saturday 3-1.

Sweden has never won a major international tournament like the World Cup or the Olympics, according to the AP.