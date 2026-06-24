Woman rescued after vehicle plunges into sinkhole

Sinkhole: The sinkhole's location was marked in an aerial photo taken by police. (Norfolk Police Department )
By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

NORFOLK, Va. — A woman was rescued by police in Virginia after her vehicle plunged into a water-filled sinkhole in downtown Norfolk on Tuesday, authorities said.

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According to the Norfolk Police Department, officers responded to the exit ramp for Interstate 264 West at about 3:30 p.m. ET, WVEC reported.

Police arrived to find a sinkhole just east of the intersection of Saint Paul’s Boulevard and East City Hall Avenue, according to the television station.

Officers found a vehicle partially submerged in the sinkhole that was filled with water, WTKR reported. An adult woman was inside the vehicle but was unable to open her door to escape, according to the television station.

One officer entered the water and helped the woman exit the vehicle and get to dry land, WVEC reported.

The driver was assessed by Norfolk Fire-Rescue personnel but did not require hospitalization, according to the television station.

Norfolk city officials told WTKR that the sinkhole appeared to be connected to a water main break in that area.

By Wednesday, the sinkhole had reached a depth of approximately seven feet, according to WVEC.

Before repairs can begin, crews must first pump water out of the hole and clear debris from the area.

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