Woman loses hand after passing out while using hair dryer

JAMES ISLAND, S.C. — A woman lost her left hand after a freak accident at her house in James Island, South Carolina, early last month involving a hair dryer.

“The last thing I have recollection of is walking into the bathroom with my blow dryer and getting ready to blow dry my hair,” Mary Wilson told WRAL.

She passed out when she was drying her hair at her house on Feb. 7, according to WCIV.

“The way I (fell) on top of the dryer, like it was under me, and I was in a weird, contorted placement and the dryer was still running,” she said. According to the news outlet, Wilson thought that the hair dryer shocked her. Her partner was the one who found her.

“She’s telling me, ‘Your hand, your hand,’” Wilson recalled, according to WCIV. “I look at my hand. I don’t even register that’s a part of me. It doesn’t even look recognizable.”

The hair dryer reportedly scorched her skin, WRAL reported.

“It’s blowing that hot air,” Wilson said, according to the news outlet. “The burns on my hand were third-degree burns, they were all the way to the bone.”

She was taken to the hospital where the decision was made to amputate her left hand, WCIV reported. The amputation was due to the burn and nerve damage.

