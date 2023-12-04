Woman accused of stabbing boyfriend after asking why water tasted like peroxide

MADISONVILLE, Tenn. — An East Tennessee woman is accused of stabbing her boyfriend after she claimed the man hit her for questioning why some bottled water tasted like peroxide, authorities said

According to Monroe County Sheriff’s Office online booking records, Glenda Ruth Ann Bush, 42, of Vonore, was arrested Thursday and charged with aggravated domestic violence.

A deputy who responded to a residence on Thursday encountered the victim, who was suffering from a stab wound on his arm and had covered it in paper towels and a makeshift to stop the bleeding, The Advocate & Democrat newspaper of Madisonville reported.

The deputy interviewed Bush, who said she had awakened the victim and asked why the bottled water in the residence tasted like peroxide, according to the newspaper. The woman claimed the man punched her in the face, and she allegedly responded by stabbing him.

According to the sheriff’s office, Bush did not appear to have any bruises or markings on her face.

The man was taken to an area emergency room for treatment by emergency medical services technicians, deputies said.

Bush allegedly told the deputy that the victim may have been startled when she woke him, The Advocate & Democrat reported.

The victim later told deputies that Bush had woke him up and stabbed him, according to the newspaper.

Bush remains in the Monroe County Jail, with bail set at $15,000, according to online county court records.

She is expected to appear in court on Dec. 12, online records show.