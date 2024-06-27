Woman accused of poisoning husband’s Mountain Dew with Roundup, insecticide

LEBANON, Mo. — A woman in Lebanon, Missouri is facing charges after her husband noticed that his Mountain Dew drink didn’t taste like it usually did.

Laclede County Sheriff’s Office said that Michelle Y. Peters, 47, has been charged with first-degree domestic abuse and armed criminal action. She is accused of putting Roundup secretly into her husband’s Mountain Dew drink multiple times in May and June.

On Sunday, Peters allegedly spiked her husband’s drink with insecticide, according to the sheriff’s office.

Court records obtained by KMBC said that her husband noticed that his drink didn’t taste like it usually did. He ended up checking the cameras in his garage and allegedly saw his wife take the soda and a bottle of insecticide into the house.

“The victim began suspecting the soda was being tampered with after feeling ill,” the sheriff’s office said, according to the news outlet. “The victim provided video surveillance to the sheriff’s office, indicating that Michelle Peters was tampering with the Mountain Dew stored in a garage refrigerator.”

The sheriff’s office said that the victim was the only one in the house who drank the Mountain Dew that was stored in the refrigerator.

Court records indicate that Peters thought her husband did not appreciate the birthday party she threw for him which reportedly led to the poisoning. Peters pleaded guilty to the charges, according to KMBC.





© 2024 Cox Media Group