Woman accused of hitting EMT with bag of ‘white powder’

CLACKAMAS COUNTY, Ore. — An Oregon woman is accused of striking an emergency medical technician at a hospital with a bag containing “an unknown powdered substance,” authorities said.

According to a news release from the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office, Tracy Ann Davidson, 57, of Clackamas, was arrested on Jan. 10. She was charged with assault in the third degree, disorderly conduct in the first degree and harassment.

The sheriff’s office said that Davidson was visiting a patient at Kaiser Permanente Sunnyside Medical Center in Clackamas on Jan. 9 when she allegedly “became violent with nursing staff.”

Davidson allegedly hit the EMT with her hand, and then struck them again with the bag of powder, which became airborne.

According to the sheriff’s office, the EMT “started experiencing overdose symptoms” from what they called a suspected controlled substance.

The sheriff’s office did not identify the suspected drug, but said the EMT was given Narcan and was hospitalized. A second EMT had a milder reaction to the powder, deputies said.

Deputies were called around 2:30 p.m. PT, but by the time they arrived, Davidson had already left the hospital.

The Clackamas Fire Department responded to the hospital due to concerns about possible hazardous materials, but no other civilians or hospital staff reported any issues.

On Jan. 10 at approximately 9:10 a.m. PT, hospital staff reported that Davidson had returned to the facility. Deputies responded and took Davidson into custody.

