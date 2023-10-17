Witchcraft shop finds out tarot readings are technically illegal

HANOVER, Pa. — Who knew? An ancient art inspired a visit from law enforcement thanks to an archaic law still on the books in Pennsylvania.

Beck Lawrence opened a witchcraft-themed store this year called the Serpent’s Key Shoppe and Sanctuary, but a profile published in a Hanover, Pennsylvania, newsletter had the local police chief knocking with a warning for Lawrence.

The chief told Lawrence that if the police department gets a complaint about fortune telling, an investigation could be conducted and he’d be back at the shop, WPMT reported.

“He basically just reiterated to me that he wasn’t here to make an arrest at this time or press any charges at this time, however, if he did get further reports or if he felt there was any need to investigate, he would be obligated to under this law, which I understand,” Lawrence told the television station.

It’s all thanks to an old law that is still active in the Keystone State that makes predicting the future and being paid for the reading illegal.

The law reads:

A person is guilty of a misdemeanor of the third degree if he pretends for gain or lucre, to tell fortunes or predict future events, by cards, tokens, the inspection of the head or hands of any person, or by the age of anyone, or by consulting the movements of the heavenly bodies, or in any other manner, or for gain or lucre, pretends to effect any purpose by spells, charms, necromancy, or incantation, or advises the taking or administering of what are commonly called love powders or potions, or prepares the same to be taken or administered, or publishes by card, circular, sign, newspaper or other means that he can predict future events, or for gain or lucre, pretends to enable anyone to get or to recover stolen property, or to tell where lost property is, or to stop bad luck, or to give good luck, or to put bad luck on a person or animal, or to stop or injure the business or health of a person or shorten his life, or to give success in business, enterprise, speculation, and games of chance, or to win the affection of a person, or to make one person marry another, or to induce a person to make or alter a will, or to tell where money or other property is hidden, or to tell where to dig for treasure, or to make a person to dispose of property in favor of another. — Pennsylvania General Assembly Title 18, Section 7104

The law, according to The Philadelphia Inquirer, was recodified in 1972, but WPMT reported it dates back to the 1860s.

Lawrence, a practicing witch for 13 years, posted a sign in the shop saying that tarot card readings, which cost between $10 and $100, are for entertainment purposes only, WPMT reported.

The disclaimers read, according to an image included in WPMT’s article, “All readings and questions answered should at no time be regarded as legal, medical, financial, psychological or business fact and are subject to your own interpretations and judgement [sic]. For legal reasons I must advise you that these readings are for entertainment purposes only.”

But despite the disclaimers, Lawrence said that the chief told them that the notices “won’t hold up in court.”

Lawrence said they felt intimidated, The Philadelphia Inquirer reported, but Martin shared on Facebook that there was never an investigation or threat of arrest, calling it a “conversation” and that the visit was “my intent to educate the person, or persons engaged, in the acts” referred to in the law.

If Lawrence were charged under the law and found guilty, they could face six to 12 months in prison and a $2,500 fine, the Inquirer reported.