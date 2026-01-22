Winter storm: How to keep your pets safe

With winter weather firmly upon us, we are focused on cleaning paths, making sure our vehicles are clear of snow and ice, and that our families are warm and cozy.

But what about the family pets?

The American Veterinary Medical Association has some tips for your pets to keep them safe when the snow piles up and temperatures fall.

The AVMA said that, like people, pets’ cold tolerance can vary depending on their coat, fat stores, activity level and health.

As you have probably heard, the ASPCA said, “If it’s too cold for you, it’s probably too cold for your pet.”

In very cold weather, you may need to shorten their walks. Older dogs or those with arthritis, like humans, may have problems walking on snow and ice.

Keep in mind, just because your dog has a long, thick coat, they can stay out for long periods. Some can tolerate cold weather better than short-haired dogs, but they are still at risk in the bitter cold.

Even huskies, while bred for cold weather, and are typically more tolerant, should not be left outside for long times in below-freezing temperatures, the AVMA said.

If a dog has a short coat or seems bothered by the cold, put a sweater on them. But have several sweaters on hand, so when one gets wet, another can be used.

Other conditions that may make pets have issues in the cold are diabetes, heart disease, kidney disease and hormonal imbalances, which may cause them to have a difficult time regulating their body temperatures.

Dogs and cats should be kept inside during cold weather as they are susceptible to frostbite and hypothermia, the AVMA said. According to the American Red Cross, “If your pet is whining, shivering, anxious, slower than usual or stops moving, seems weak or starts looking for warm places to burrow, get them back inside quickly because they are showing signs of hypothermia.”

Frostbite is more difficult to determine and may take days for the damage to be found. If you think your pet has either condition, contact your vet immediately, the Red Cross said.

You’ll also want to make sure your pet’s feet are not damaged by the snow, ice and chemicals. Use petroleum jelly or other vet-approved paw protectants, even booties, before going outside to keep salt and other chemicals from hurting their paws, the ASPCA advises.

Wipe their paws, legs and belly to clean off de-icers or antifreeze that could be toxic, the AVMA said. The ASPCA said to dry your pet off as soon as they get inside.

While a yard full of snow may be a cool snack for your pet, don’t let them eat too much. It could lower their body temperature or make their stomach upset. There could also be chemicals or even sharp objects hidden in the snow, MedVet said.

For cats, make sure you check your car’s engine. It may sound odd, but cats use an engine to keep warm and will climb up under the hood. Check under your car, bang on the hood or honk the horn to make sure that there isn’t a cat hiding in the vehicle, the American Red Cross said.

When pets are inside, make sure they have warm bedding that is dry. Keep bedding off cold floors and out of drafty areas if possible, MedVet said.

Watch pets around space heaters, fireplaces and other devices. Not only can an animal get too close and get hurt, but they may also chew on cords or knock them over, according to MedVet.

Finally, account for your pet in the disaster or emergency kit preparations. Make sure you have food, water and medications they may need on hand if the power is out. Make sure you have enough supplies for them to last at least five days, the AVMA said.

© 2025 Cox Media Group