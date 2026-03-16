White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles shares breast cancer diagnosis

FILE PHOTO: White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles attends an event with U.S. President Donald Trump at Verst Logistics on March 11, 2026 in Hebron, Kentucky. She said she was diagnosed with breast cancer. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

President Donald Trump’s Chief of Staff announced that she has breast cancer.

Susie Wiles said it was caught in the early stages and will continue to work and not take leave during treatment, The New York Times reported.

She said treatment will start soon and will last several weeks. Wiles told Trump about the diagnosis after she found out last week.

“I am grateful to have an outstanding team of doctors who detected the cancer early and are guiding my care, and I am encouraged by a strong prognosis,” she said in a statement. “I am also deeply thankful for the support and encouragement of President Trump as I undergo treatment and continue serving in my current role.”

Trump posted to Truth Social that she has an “excellent” prognosis, CNN reported.

“Her Strength and her Commitment to continue doing the job she loves, and does so well, while undergoing treatment, tells you everything you need to know about her,” he wrote.

He also called her “one of my closest and most important advisors,” The Hill reported.

Wiles is the first woman to hold the position of White House chief of staff, according to The New York Times.

More than 321,000 women are estimated to be diagnosed with breast cancer in the U.S. by this year, according to the National Breast Cancer Foundation.

©2026 Cox Media Group