Where’s George? 200-year-old painting of Washington stolen from storage unit

George Washington painting

Missing painting: (Englewood Police Department )

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — A painting of George Washington believed to be more than 200 years old was stolen from a Colorado storage unit, authorities said Tuesday.

>> Read more trending news

According to a Facebook post by the Englewood Police Department, officials received a call on Jan. 22, the painting of the nation’s first president was taken from a storage facility in the 3300 block of S. Santa Fe Drive. Police believe the painting was stolen on Jan. 10.

The portrait had been owned by the same family for more than 50 years, The Denver Post reported. It was unclear whether the thieves knew that the artwork was inside the storage unit, according to the newspaper.

The approximate size of the painting, surrounded by a gold-colored frame, is 24 inches by 30 inches, KMGH-TV reported. The value of the piece is undisclosed.

The value is undisclosed and hard to estimate due to its historical significance, according to police.

Police and officials with the FBI’s office in Denver are investigating the case and have asked for the public’s help in locating the artwork, WUSA reported.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $2,000 for tips that could lead to the painting and/or the people who took it, police said.

“We are asking for your help to find this national treasure!” the Englewood Police Department wrote on Facebook.

Latest trending news:

© 2024 Cox Media Group

On AirY100 FM - San Antonio's New Country Leader Logo
    View All
    877-470-5299
    More from Y100
    Y100 Photo Galleries

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about Y100FM.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!