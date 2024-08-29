Waterline break forces closure of some Grand Canyon National Park lodging

Lodging closed Several lodging locations at the Grand Canyon is closed due to a water leak. (Grand Canyon National Park/Facebook)

Days before the Labor Day weekend, travelers planning to stay at the Grand Canyon may have to make alternate plans.

The overnight guest lodging at the national park closed because of a waterline break. No water is being pumped to the South or North Rim, park officials said online.

There are “four significant breaks in the 12 1/2 mile-long Transcanyon Waterline.” The waterline was built in the 1960s and has “exceeded its expected lifespan and experiences frequent failures.” The waterline is in the midst of a multi-year, $208 million upgrade that is expected to be finished in 2027.

The breaks happened in an area called “the box” which is narrow and frequently sees rocks fall and high temperatures during this part of the year. One recent photo showed water flowing from the pipe and across the canyon, The Associated Press reported.

“It’s definitely a challenging place to be and have a pipeline break on you,” park spokesperson Joëlle Baird said, according to the AP.

The hotels operated by Xanterra are closed. They include El Tovar, Bright Angel Lodge, Maswik Lodge, Phantom Ranch, Delaware North’s Yavapai Lodge and Trailer Village.

The New York Times reported there are more than 900 lodging units on the South Rim.

Hotels outside of the park property are open.

Limited water will be available with faucets in the bathrooms still operating. Water spigots will be available at the Mather Campground check-in area, but only dry camping is allowed temporarily.

The park itself is open for camping and day use, but the water is off at the Phantom Ranch and all North Kaibab Trail locations.

No fires are allowed on the South Rim and inner canyon areas. The burn ban includes wood burning and charcoal fires.

Food and beverage service on the South Rim, along with the clinic and post office will remain open as will the North Rim’s Grand Canyon Lodge and other North Rim visitor services.

Park officials hope to reopen for overnight stays as early as Sept. 4, KNXV reported. That could be delayed as needed.

About 6 million people visit the Grand Canyon National Park area which also has about 2,500 year-round residents, the AP reported.





© 2024 Cox Media Group