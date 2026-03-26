Watch: HBO drops trailer for ‘Harry Potter’ series, announces Christmas release

Arabella Staunton, left, Dominic McLaughlin and Alastair Stout attend the "HBO Max UK and Ireland" launch party of the "Harry Potter" series on Wednesday in London.

Harry Potter is back. So are Hermione, Ron, Dumbledore, Hagrid and Snape.

The courageous wizard and the students and teachers at Hogwarts return as HBO released the teaser for its upcoming “Harry Potter” television series on Wednesday.

The first season’s official title is “Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone,” which uses J.K. Rowling’s original title that was published in the United Kingdom, Variety reported. It will be released globally on Christmas Day, according to Deadline.

The multi-season series will dig into J.K. Rowling’s seven-novel saga, with the first season readapting her first work, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

That was the impetus for the original “Harry Potter” film, which was released in 2001.

The trailer introduces all of the first season’s main characters.

The trailer begins with Harry, played by Dominic McLaughlin, living in his cupboard room under the stairs at the home of the Dursleys.

“I told you ... you are a normal boy. And you are going to start acting like one,” Harry’s Aunt Petunia (Bel Powley) tells him as the trailer opens.

Harry is bullied by his cousin Dudley and receives a humiliating haircut from his aunt.

Warner Bros. Discovery has revealed the name, first trailer and release window for its anticipated new ‘Harry Potter’ series.



The reveals were made at an event in London to celebrate the launch of HBO Max in the country.



Titled ‘Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone,’ like… pic.twitter.com/rTwfSiJ9tJ — Deadline (@DEADLINE) March 25, 2026

But after Rubeus Hagrid (Nick Frost) pays a visit, the trailer pivots to the young wizard heading to Hogwarts and his future adventures.

The cast also includes Arabella Stanton as Hermione Granger, Alastair Stout as Ron Weasley, John Lithgow as Hogwarts headmaster Albus Dumbledore, Janet McTeer as Professor Minerva McGonagall, Paapa Essiedu as Professor Severus Snape and Lox Pratt as Draco Malfoy, Variety reported.

JB Perrette, CEO and president of global streaming and games at Warner Bros. Discovery, has called the series “the biggest streaming event in the history of HBO Max and arguably in streaming, period,” according to The Hollywood Reporter. “It’s number one, two and three in many ways.”

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