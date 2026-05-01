‘Viral Sea-lebrity’ Chonkers makes waves

FILE PHOTO: A Steller sea lion like this one, named Chonkers, is making viral headlines at Pier 39.

San Francisco’s Pier 39 is in the spotlight thanks to an unlikely “viral sea-lebrity” named Chonkers.

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Chonkers is a massive sea lion who is - well, chonky.

The Steller sea lion has made its home on the pier, pushing its way in among smaller California sea lions, The Associated Press reported.

One visitor said, “He’s like a Volkswagen! He’s so huge!”

The AP said Chonkers is likely from the north off the coast of Washington or Oregon. And yes, he is huge, weighing between 1,500 and 2,000 pounds. Comparing Chonkers to a Volkswagen isn’t far off. A classic Volkswagen Beetle weighs between 1,600 and 2,000 pounds.

Pier 39 is taking advantage of having all eyes on the tourist area, writing on the webpage dedicated to its new resident, “While he made his start as a local Reddit phenomenon, Chonkers has swept the nation, and he’s even started making international news.”

So what if you can’t make the trip all the way to San Francisco? Luckily, there’s a live camera set up that will let you peer at the pier.

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