Verizon users report outages

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Verizon users in several areas are reporting outages.

According to Downdetector.com, there are outages being reported in New York, Michigan, Missouri, Pennsylvania and other areas.

Update 11:39 a.m. ET, Sept. 30: A Verizon spokesperson told USA Today that the company is “aware of an issue impacting service for some customers,” adding, “Our engineers are engaged and we are working quickly to solve the issue.”

The exact issue, however, was not released. CNET reported it was not known if the outage was connected to Hurricane Helene.

As of 11:25 a.m. Downdetector said there were more than 104,000 reports of issues with Verizon service on Monday.

Original report: As of 10:45 a.m., nearly 89,000 people reported issues with their service on the website.

Some of those reporting issues said that their phones were working in SOS mode only.

A handful of areas without coverage were in the path of Hurricane Helene and crews are trying to restore service during the hurricane recovery.

Verizon has yet to confirm an issue but has responded to several posts on its X account where customers were inquiring about the outage. Most X users were told to DM a customer service person for assistance.

You can check the status of your network on Verizon’s check network status page.

SOS mode allows users to communicate with emergency responders using satellites when outside of cell or WI-FI coverage, or when there are network outages, WTXF reported. It was first available on iPhone 14. Once a phone is connected to a cellular service, the SOS mode will turn off automatically. A similar feature will be available on the Google Pixel 9.

Check back for more on this developing story.


