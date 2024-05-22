Uvalde school shooting: Victims’ families sue Texas state police over response

Uvalde shooting FILE PHOTO: The sun sets behind the memorial for the victims of the massacre at Robb Elementary School on August 24, 2022 in Uvalde, Texas. (Photo by Jordan Vonderhaar/Getty Images) (Jordan Vonderhaar/Getty Images)

The families of children killed and injured in the 2022 shooting at Robb Elementary School announced Wednesday that they are suing nearly 100 Texas Department of Public Safety officers over their response, according to multiple reports.

>> Read more trending news

Nearly 400 law enforcement officers responded to the shooting on May 24, 2022. Surveillance footage showed officers in a school hallway minutes after the gunman arrived, although they did not confront the shooter for more than an hour.

Among those who responded were nearly 100 Texas Department of Public Safety officers who “have yet to face a shred of accountability for cowering in fear while my daughter and nephew bled to death in their classroom,” Veronica Luevanos, whose daughter Jailah and nephew Jayce were killed in the shooting, said in a statement obtained by The Texas Tribune.

The families also said Wednesday that they have agreed to a $2 million settlement with the city, The Associated Press reported.

Check back for more on this developing story.





©2024 Cox Media Group