Tupac Shakur Way: Rapper has street in Oakland named after him 27 years after he died

Tupac Shakur FILE PHOTO: Rapper Tupac Shakur poses for photos backstage after his performance at the Regal Theater in Chicago, Illinois in March 1994. (Photo By Raymond Boyd/Getty Images) (Raymond Boyd/Getty Images)

OAKLAND, Calif. — A street in Oakland, California was renamed after Tupac Shakur nearly three decades after he was killed.

The street in Oakland that is named after Shakur is part of the remaining portion of MacArthur Boulevard by Van Buren and Grand avenues, according to KNTV.

The new street was unveiled during a ceremony Friday, according to the news station. Family, friends and fans attended the ceremony. MC Hammer, an Oakland native, also attended the ceremony, according to The Associated Press.

“It’s a moment that I know my brother would be proud of,” Shakur’s sister Sekyiwa “Set” Shakur said, according to KNTV. “Establishing love and peace in the Oakland community especially mattered to him. Being able to represent safety to his people mattered to him.”

“Let his spirit live on the rest of these years in these streets and in your hearts,” Sekyiwa “Set” Shakur told the crowd during the ceremony, according to the AP.

The street name is now Tupac Shakur Way, the AP reported.

The Oakland City Council voted unanimously to rename the road earlier this year, KNTV reported. It was an effort that Councilmember Caroll Fife started.

“The same things that made who Tupac was, what he was fighting for and trying to lift up through his music is what we are fighting for today,” Fife said.

“He loved this place. He loved Oakland,” rapper Richey Rich Double R said, according to KNTV.

“He’s a leader, he’s an innovator, his duality, his fight for the people,” radio personality Sway Calloway said. “He stood 10 toes down, and the fight that he fought for us resonated all around the globe.”

“He spoke up for our people, for our culture,” rapper E-40 added, according to KNTV. “He is the greatest rapper to ever did it, man. He did so much in so little time.”

Shakur died on Sept. 13, 1996, six days he was shot. He was 25 years old. Over the summer, one of the alleged suspects was arrested in connection with his murder.

Davis is accused of plotting the drive-by shooting that led to Shakur’s death.

Duane “Keefe D” Davis pleaded not guilty last Thursday, according to the AP.