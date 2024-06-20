Travis Scott arrested for disorderly intoxication, trespassing

By Theresa Seiger, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

MIAMI — Authorities in Florida arrested Travis Scott on suspicion of disorderly intoxication and trespassing early Thursday, according to jail records.

The rapper, whose legal name is Jacques Bermon Webster, was booked into the Miami-Dade County jail at 4:35 a.m. Jail records show he was held on a $650 bond, which had been submitted Thursday morning.

Miami Beach police told WSVN that his arrest came after officers were called for a disturbance at the Miami Beach Marina around 12:45 a.m. Authorities said Scott, 33, was getting off a charter boat when its owner asked him to leave.

Scott “became irate screaming profanities, left and returned to disturb some more,” police said, according to WSVN. He was asked to leave again and refused, CNN reported.

He was arrested just before 1:20 a.m. Police said he later “admitted that he had been drinking alcohol and stated ‘It’s Miami,’” WTVJ reported.

Scott did not immediately comment on the incident, although he took to social media hours after his arrest, writing, “Lol.”

