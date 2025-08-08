Travel ease: Airports add family TSA lanes

Several airports around the country have opened security checkpoints designed for families.
Charlotte-Douglas International Airport and Orlando International Airport are among those offering the “Families on the Fly” campaign to make traveling with children aged 12 and under easier.
Parents do not have to have TSA PreCheck to take part in the program, The Los Angeles Times reported.
The initiative was announced last month "to enhance hospitality for families during the airport security screening experience."
As part of the program, families can experience:
- Dedicated family lanes
- Discounted TSA PreCheck fees for families
- Dedicated TSA PreCheck lanes for members of the military and their families
The Department of Homeland Security said Charlotte and Orlando, along with the following airports, will have the family option:
- John Wayne Orange County Airport in California
- Daniel K. Inouye International Airport in Honolulu
- Charleston International Airport
- Jacksonville International Airport
- Rhode Island T.F. Green International Airport
- Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport
- Tampa International Airport
Tatiana Terry flew through Orlando with her family and said the way it had been was challenging.
“We come every year, and so we’re excited to go through the family lane this year, because we’ve never had an easy travel out of MCO before,” Terry told WFTV.
As for Orlando International Airport, MCO, and other airports had “informal practices to assist families” in the past, but the official TSA family lanes just started, a TSA spokesperson said in an email to WFTV.
