Tori Spelling’s husband Dean McDermott announces they are separating after 18 years

Canadian actor, Dean McDermott, announced that he and "Beverly Hills, 90210," alum Tori Spelling, are separating after 18 years of marriage.

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Canadian actor, Dean McDermott, announced that he and “Beverly Hills, 90210,” alum Tori Spelling, are separating after 18 years of marriage.

McDermott, 56, made the announcement in an Instagram post that he and Spelling, 50, are separating, according to People Magazine.

The Instagram post was deleted less than 24 hours after the announcement, the Today Show reported.

It’s with great sadness and a very very heavy heart that after 18 years together and 5 amazing children, that Tori Spelling and I have decided to go our separate ways, and start a new journey of our own. We will continue to work together as loving parents and guide and love our children through this difficult time. We ask that you all respect our privacy as we take this time to surround our family with love and work our way through this. Thank you all for your support and kindness,” McDermott said on Instagram.

The news came hours after the family had a birthday celebration for Stella who turned 15 last week, the Today Show said.

Spelling and McDermott were married in 2006, according to ET.

They share five children together: Liam, 16; Stella, 15; Hattie, 11; Fin, 10; and Beau, 6. McDermott has a son, Jack, 24, with his ex-wife, Mary Jo Eustace, according to the Today Show.

Spelling has not yet broken her silence on the news of the split, according to ET.

People Magazine reached out to representatives for Spelling and McDermott but they have not yet responded.

