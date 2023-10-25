Toddler dies after he was run over by tractor A 2-year-old boy has died after he was reportedly run over by a tractor in Wayne Township, Ohio, officials say. (Daniel Tadevosyan/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

WAYNE TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A 2-year-old boy has died after he was reportedly run over by a tractor in Wayne Township, Ohio, officials say.

The Clermont County Sheriff’s Office said on Tuesday just after 6 p.m. dispatch received a call from a resident in the 2500 block of Misty Lane in Wayne Township. The caller said her little brother was run over by a tractor.

When deputies arrived at the house just before 6:30 p.m. they met up with the Wayne Township Emergency Medical Services and Fire personnel, WXIX reported.

First responders attempted to resuscitate the boy but were unsuccessful. The child was pronounced dead at the scene, the news station reported.

It is unclear if any charges will be filed.

The boy’s body was transported to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office for an autopsy, WXIX reported.