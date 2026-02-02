Three fraternity chapter officers arrested in connection with death of student after rush event

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — Three leaders of the Delta Tau Delta fraternity at Northern Arizona University are facing charges in connection with the death of a student after a “rush” event.

The 18-year-old student was found unconscious at a home in Flagstaff, Arizona, on Saturday morning. Bystanders had already started CPR before police arrived. Police continued the life-saving measures, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene, KPNX reported.

The home was off campus, ABC News reported.

Police said the student had attended an event for the Delta Tau Delta fraternity where he, along with members of the organization and pledge candidates were drinking alcohol, The New York Times reported.

The name of the student who died has not been released, but his family has been notified, according to the Times. His cause of death is pending an autopsy, ABC News reported.

Three people have been arrested — Carter Eslick, 20, the new member educator; Ryan Creech, 20, chapter vice president and Riley Cass, 20, chapter treasurer. The three men have been charged with hazing, police said.

The university released a statement to KPNX that read:

“Northern Arizona University is mourning the tragic death of a student on Saturday. This is a devastating loss, and our hearts are with his family, friends and all members of our community who are grieving.

“We are aware that the Flagstaff Police Department has announced criminal charges against three individuals in connection with an incident that occurred at an off-campus residence associated with the Delta Tau Delta fraternity. We appreciate the diligence of the Flagstaff Police Department as they work to establish the facts and pursue accountability, and NAU stands ready to support the investigation as it unfolds.”

University officials said that the fraternity is suspended as an investigation continues.

Delta Tau Delta International Fraternity CEO Jack Kreman also released a statement to KPNX, which read:

“The Fraternity is aware of an ongoing investigation into the incident and encourages its members’ cooperation with local law enforcement. Delta Tau Delta is committed to partnering with local officials and the administration at Northern Arizona University to understand what led to this tragedy.

“Pending the outcome of both the professional investigation and the subsequent internal investigation by Fraternity officials, the chapter remains on interim suspension. During this time, the chapter is prohibited from any activities, and all associated operations have ceased.

“Our position on hazing is clear: it is the antithesis of brotherhood and a violation of the values of Delta Tau Delta. Since our founding, the Fraternity has maintained strong policies barring hazing, and our organization vigorously supports the implementation of anti-hazing legislation, such as ‘Jack’s Law’ in Arizona and federal laws, such as the 2024 Stop Campus Hazing Act.”

