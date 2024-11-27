Thanksgiving Day: What’s open, what’s closed

Thursday marks a federal holiday and unlike many other holidays throughout the year, Thanksgiving Day will have a lot of businesses closed for business, allowing workers to enjoy the day with their families.
Here is a list of places that are closed or open for the holiday. As always, if marked open, you should check your local spots to see if they’re following suit.
Closed:
- Government offices (AP)
- Courts (AP)
- Post office (AP)
- Schools (AP)
- Stock markets (AP)
- Banks (AP)
- FedEx (AP)
- UPS (AP)
- Walmart (AP)
- Target (AP)
- Macy’s (AP)
- Kohl’s (AP)
- Costco (AP)
- Walgreens (AP)
- BestBuy (CNN)
- Nordstrom (CNN)
- Trader Joe’s (CNN)
- Aldi (CNN)
- TJ Maxx (USA Today)
- Marshall’s (USA Today)
- HomeGoods (USA Today)
- JCPenney (USA Today)
- Home Depot (USA Today)
- Lowe’s (USA Today)
- REI (USA Today)
- Burlington (USA Today)
- Belk (USA Today)
- Ikea (USA Today)
- Staples (USA Today)
- Office Depot (USA Today)
- OfficeMax (USA Today)
- PetCo (USA Today)
- PetSmart (USA Today)
- Tractor Supply Company (USA Today)
- Chick-fil-A (USA Today)
- KFC, most are closed (USA Today)
- Hardee’s (USA Today)
- Carl’s Jr. (USA Today)
- Olive Garden (USA Today)
- Outback Steakhouse (USA Today)
- Carrabba’s Italian Grill (USA Today)
- Bonefish Grill (USA Today)
- Texas Roadhouse (USA Today)
- Red Lobster (USA Today)
- Chili’s (USA Today)
- First Watch (USA Today)
Open:
- CVS, but closing early (AP)
- Whole Foods (CNN)
- Safeway (CNN)
- Albertsons (CNN)
- Jewel-Osco (CNN)
- ACME (CNN)
- Vons (CNN)
- Tom Thumb (CNN)
- Amazon Fresh (ABC News)
- Ralph’s (ABC News)
- ShopRite (ABC News)
- Sprouts Farmers Market (ABC News)
- Stop & Shop (ABC News)
- Wegmans (ABC News)
- Bass Pro Shop (USA Today)
- Cabela’s (USA Today)
- Big Lots (USA Today)
- McDonald’s (USA Today)
- Starbucks (USA Today)
- Dunkin’ (USA Today)
- Wendy’s (USA Today)
- Cracker Barrel (USA Today)
- Taco Bell (USA Today)
- Burger King (USA Today)
- IHOP (USA Today)
- Denny’s (USA Today)
- Hooters (USA Today)
- Whataburger (USA Today)
