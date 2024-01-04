TGI Fridays abruptly closes 36 restaurants

TGI Fridays An image of the sign for TGI Fridays as photographed on March 16, 2020 in Levittown, New York. (Bruce Bennett/Getty Images, File)

Three dozen TGI Fridays locations in 12 states abruptly closed on Wednesday.

The impacted restaurants included six in Massachusetts, where WFXT found notes posted on restaurant doors.

“We regret to inform you that as of January 2, 2024, this Fridays location has closed,” the note read. “We are extremely grateful to our loyal Guests and to the staff.”

In a statement released Wednesday, TGI Fridays said the closures were part of the chain’s “ongoing growth strategy.” The company is offering more than 1,000 transfer opportunities, enough to cover more than 80% of the impacted employees, officials said.

“Our top priority has always been delivering a superior experience for each and every TGI Fridays guest, and we’ve identified opportunities to optimize and streamline our operations to ensure we are best positioned to meet – and exceed – on that brand promise,” Ray Risley, U.S. president and chief operating officer at TGI Fridays, said on Wednesday.

“By strengthening our franchise model and closing underperforming stores, we are creating an unprecedented opportunity for Fridays to drive forward its vision for the future.”

In a list shared with CNN, TGI Fridays identified the closed restaurants as:

California

Fresno: 1077 E. Herndon Ave.

Colorado

Denver: 8104 Northfield Blvd.

Longmont: 125 Ken Pratt Blvd.

Connecticut

Newington: 3025 Berlin Turnpike

Florida

Ormond Beach: 24 Ocean Shore Blvd.

Royal Palm: 580 N. State Road 7

Massachusetts

Berlin/Marlborough: 601 Donald Lynch Blvd.

Danvers: 49 Newbury St.

Dedham: 750 Providence Highway

Mansfield: 280 School St. Suite A100

North Attleboro: 1385 S. Washington St.

Seekonk: 1105 Fall River Ave.

Maryland

Bowie: 15207 Major Lansdale Blvd.

Columbia: 8330 Benson Drive

New Hampshire

Amherst: 124 NH-101A Ste. 28, 03031

New Jersey

Eatontown: 180 NJ-35 Ste. 6000

Hackensack: 411 Hackensack Ave.

Iselin/Woodbridge: 401 Gill Lane

Marlton: 970 Route 73 N.

Princeton: 3535 US-1 #275

Springfield: 40 US-22

Wayne Town Center: 71 Route 23 South

New York

Albany: 1475 Western Ave.

Bay Shore: 1725 Sunrise Highway

Hauppauge: 3045 Expy Drive N.

Massapequa: 5204 Sunrise Highway

Woodbury Township: 5 Centre Drive

Pennsylvania

Willow Grove: 2500 W. Moreland Road

Texas

Corpus Christi: 5217 S. Padre Island Drive

Houston: 12895 Gulf Freeway

North Arlington: 1524 N. Collins Street

The Woodlands: 1105 Lake Woodlands Drive

Virginia

Fredericksburg: 1160 Carl D Silver Parkway

Manassas: 7401 Sudley Road

Springfield: 6751-B Frontier Drive

Woodbridge/Potomac Mills: 13237 Worth Ave.

The company also announced the sale of eight corporate-owned restaurants in the Northeast to former CEO Ray Blanchette, who is expected to “lead the locations into a new phase of revitalization.”

TGI Fridays has more than 650 restaurants in 51 countries, according to the company.

