Teen in critical condition after shooting near Six Flags Over Georgia

Six Flags shooting: A 15-year-old boy was in critical condition after being shot at Six Flags Over Georgia on Saturday night.

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

AUSTELL, Ga. — A 15-year-old boy was in critical condition after an officer-involved shooting at a popular suburban Atlanta theme park, authorities said.

>> Read more trending news

According to a news release from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation on Sunday, officers from the Cobb County Police Department were assisting with crowd control near the entrance to Six Flags Over Georgia after several fights had broken out among patrons on the 2024 opening day at the theme park.

The crowd of between 500 and 600 people became “unruly” as people were exiting the park at about 6:15 p.m. EST, WSB-TV reported.

According to the GBI, “multiple people” began shooting, with some bullets striking an unoccupied Cobb County Police Department patrol car. Officers pursued people from the area from which the shots were fired and one officer fired his weapon.

The teen was hit by gunfire, according to the GBI. The boy was taken to Grady Hospital for his injuries and was listed in critical condition, WSB reported.

The identity of the boy has not been released.

Police recovered a handgun near the shooting victim, according to the GBI.

No officers were injured during the incident. The GBI is conducting an independent investigation into the shooting and will submit findings to the Cobb County District Attorney’s Office, agency’s news release stated.

Latest trending news:

© 2024 Cox Media Group

On AirY100 FM - San Antonio's New Country Leader Logo
    View All
    877-470-5299
    More from Y100
    Y100 Photo Galleries

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about Y100FM.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!