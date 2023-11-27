Taylor Swift ‘Eras Tour’ film to be released on streaming

Taylor Swift

"Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour" streaming FILE PHOTO: Taylor Swift attends "Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour" Concert Movie World Premiere at AMC The Grove 14 on October 11, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. It will be coming to streaming platforms on Dec. 13. (Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Taylor Swift fans can celebrate her birthday by experiencing the “Eras Tour” from the comfort of their own homes.

The film version of Swift’s concert tour will be released on several streaming services on Dec. 13, Variety reported.

Swift made the announcement on social media on Monday, writing, “I have a birthday coming up and I was thinking a fun way to celebrate the year we’ve had together would be to make The Eras Tour Concert Film available to watch at home!”

Even if you were lucky enough to snag tickets to the theatrical release, the home release will be different. It will consist of an extended version of the film with three more songs included — “Wildest Dreams,” “The Archer” and “Long Live,” USA Today reported.

The concert, when seen live, ran about 3 hours and 15 minutes, but the version shown in theaters was about 2 hours 45 minutes long, meaning that several songs had to be cut for time, People magazine reported.

The global box office total came in at more than $200 million and broke records for first-day ticket sales.

The 2023 tour ended in São Paulo, Brazil, on Sunday. Overall, Swift had 66 concerts — 53 in the U.S. and 13 internationally, USA Today reported. She will be on the road once again after the holidays when the tour resumes Feb. 7 with four appearances at the Tokyo Dome in Japan.

The “Eras Tour” film will be available on Apple TV, Vudu, Prime Video, Xfinity, Google Play and YouTube, Variety reported. No price was released.

