Taylor Frankie Paul speaks after ‘The Bachelorette’ pulled due to domestic violence investigation

FILE PHOTO: In this handout photo provided by The Academy, Taylor Frankie Paul poses backstage during the 98th Oscars Governors Ball at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Mike Baker / The Academy via Getty Images)

A day after the newest season of “The Bachelorette” was pulled before its premiere, Bachelorette Taylor Frankie Paul has spoken out.

The video that forced ABC to pull the season, which had already been shot, was from 2023 and showed her throwing chairs at her ex-boyfriend, Dakota Mortensen, People magazine reported.

TMZ was the first to show the video, which may be disturbing to some.

Disney Entertainment Television released a statement, which read, “In light of the newly released video just surfaced today, we have made the decision to not move forward with the new season of ‘The Bachelorette’ at this time, and our focus is on supporting the family.”

Paul’s spokesperson also released a statement to People, which read, “Taylor is very grateful for ABC’s support as she prioritizes her family’s safety and security. After years of silently suffering extensive mental and physical abuse as well as threats of retaliation, Taylor is finally gaining the strength to face her accuser and taking steps to ensure that she and her children are protected from any further harm.”

The statement continued: “There are too many women who are suffering in silence as they survive aggressive, jealous ex-partners who refuse to let them move on with their lives. Taylor has remained silent out of fear of further abuse, retaliation and public shaming. She is currently exploring all of her options, seeking support, and preparing to own and share her story.”

Draper City Police Department told the publication that there was an ongoing “domestic assault investigation” of Paul and Mortensen, adding that “allegations have been made in both directions.”

She had been arrested on suspicion of domestic violence in 2023 after an argument with her then-boyfriend. She was charged with criminal mischief and commission of domestic violence in the presence of a child, among other counts, which she said were dropped, People reported.

Variety said she pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated assault.

Her daughter, Indy, was seen in the video released by TMZ, which Paul’s spokesperson said “omits context” and that Mortensen was trying “to distract from his own behavior.”

Mortensen also released a statement which read his “number one priority here is protecting” their son.

He knew there was a possibility it could come out, but he was not going to be the one to proactively do that because he has always wanted a decent relationship with Taylor. It’s been really hard to achieve that, but he wants to co-parent well," the representative told Entertainment Weekly.

Paul first found fame on Hulu’s “The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives,” Variety reported.

It is not known if Paul’s season of “The Bachelorette” will air later.

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