Target to change self-checkout lanes, limit number of items

FILE PHOTO: Target is introducing Express Self-Checkout lanes this weekend.

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Target is changing how its customers shop.

The company announced that it is adjusting the operation of self-checkout lanes.

Express Self-Checkout lines will be limited to 10 items or fewer at most stores nationwide. The 10-item limit was tested at about 200 stores last year with the company finding that it was about twice as fast as other stores’ checkouts.

The stores will also open more traditional lanes where a cashier will ring up orders, the company said in a news release.

The number of self-checkouts and manned lanes may vary by store, while Express Self-Checkouts will be available at the location’s busiest times.

The changes go into effect on March 17.

