Take two: Fyre Festival 2 planned, tickets on sale, acts not announced

FILE PHOTO: Billy McFarland leaves Manhattan Federal Court on Saturday, July 1, 2017. McFarland said he's putting on the Fyre 2 Festival this year. (Jefferson Siegel/New York Daily News/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

At first you don’t succeed, try again.

The founder of the Fyre Festival is planning a sequel that hopefully will be more successful and actually happen.

Billy McFarland told the “Today” show, “FYRE 2 is real. My dream is finally becoming a reality.”

But there will be organizational changes from the original show.

McFarland has handed control of the details for the festival with hotel, travel and ticketing companies handling those aspects.

Soldout.com has partnered with FYRE Festival 2, according to a news release.

Despite no artists being announced yet, some hospitality ticket packages are available to purchase already.

“We’re going to have artists across electronic, hip hop, pop and rock,” McFarland told “Today.” “However, it’s not just music. We might have a professional skateboarder do a demonstration. We might have an MMA champion teach you techniques in the morning.”

Tickets start at $1,400, ABC News reported. They go as high as $1.1 million, according to Vanity Fair.

He announced the intention of Fyre 2 in Aug. 2023 with the target date for ticket sales starting in December 2024, NPR reported at the time. He also said that tickets would start at $499 each.

The festival is scheduled for Isla Mujeres, Mexico, from May 30 to June 2.

McFarland launched the first Fyre Festival in 2017, but didn’t deliver the luxury accommodations and big ticket entertainers he had promised. He was sentenced to six years in prison for fraud, serving four years of his sentence. Federal prosecutors at the time called him “the consummate con artist,” Vanity Fair reported.

©2024 Cox Media Group