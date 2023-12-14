Super Bowl LXI awarded to SoFi Stadium in Southern California

File photo. SoFi Stadium will host the Super Bowl for the second time in February 2027. SoFi Stadium on September 10, 2023 in Inglewood, California. Chargers v. Dolphins (Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

IRVING, Texas — The Super Bowl will be returning to the Los Angeles area for the ninth time in 2027.

Super Bowl LXI, which will be played in February 2027, will be played at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, the Los Angeles Times reported on Wednesday. The game will be played at the stadium five years after the Los Angeles Rams won Super Bowl LVI at the stadium -- their home field -- when they defeated the Cincinnati Bengals.

The game was awarded to the Los Angeles area by a unanimous vote at the NFL’s annual December meetings in Irving, Texas, according to NFL.com.

Los Angeles will host Super Bowl LXI in 2027! #SBLXI pic.twitter.com/V2QeEDdcVM — NFL (@NFL) December 13, 2023

The game will be played in the area 60 years after the first Super Bowl -- then called the AFL/NFL World Championship Game -- was played at the Los Angeles Coliseum on Jan. 15, 1967. The Green Bay Packers won the inaugural game, defeating the Kansas City Chiefs 35-10.

The big game in 2027 will be in the middle of two other major events at SoFi Stadium -- World Cup games in 2026 and the Summer Olympics in 2028, the Times reported.

“We are very excited to bring the Super Bowl back to Los Angeles for the second time in five years,” NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement. “The city did an outstanding job hosting Super Bowl 56 in the incredible SoFi Stadium and we believe that Super Bowl 61 will be even more memorable. The Los Angeles Rams, the Los Angeles Host Committee and many other outstanding partners will help create an unforgettable week of events culminating in Super Bowl Sunday in 2027 that will celebrate the region as an epicenter of sports, entertainment and culture.”

The game will be televised by ESPN and ABC, according to ESPN. It will be ESPN’s first Super Bowl telecast and the first for ABC since Super Bowl XL in February 2006, the cable sports news outlet reported.

It is rare for a city to win the Super Bowl within a five-year span, the Times reported. It is the first time that has happened since Miami hosted the NFL’s marquee game in 2007 and 2010.

The Rose Bowl in Pasadena hosted Super Bowls XI, XIV, XVII, XXI, and XXVII. In addition to the first Super Bowl, the Los Angeles Coliseum also hosted Super Bowl VII.

“The Los Angeles region continues to attract world-renowned events and we look forward to yet again hosting the Super Bowl,” Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass said in a statement.