Student loan forgiveness ruling: What happens next for borrowers?

Student loan forgiveness decision FILE PHOTO: WASHINGTON, DC - FEBRUARY 28: Student loan borrowers and advocates gather for the People's Rally To Cancel Student Debt During The Supreme Court Hearings On Student Debt Relief on February 28, 2023 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Jemal Countess/Getty Images for People's Rally to Cancel Student Debt /Getty Images for People's Rally )

The Supreme Court on Friday struck down President Joe Biden’s student loan debt forgiveness plan, saying his administration did not have the authority to wipe out student debt for millions of Americans.

>> Read more trending news

The justices voted 6-3 in the ruling.

The administration had proposed forgiving up to $10,000 in debt for borrowers earning less than $125,000 a year (or couples who file taxes jointly and earn less than $250,000 annually). Pell Grant recipients would have been eligible for $10,000 more in debt relief.

Chief Justice John Roberts in writing in the majority opinion said the administration did not have the authority, as it claimed, to forgive thousands of dollars of federally backed student loans.

According to the White House, the president will “announce new actions to protect student loan borrowers.” It is unclear what those new actions will be, or when he will announce them. Biden is expected to speak later today.

So what happens for borrowers after the ruling? Here’s what we know now.

Borrowers will have to begin repaying loans by the end of summer.

Federally backed student loan payments and interest charges have been paused nine times since they were initially put on hold in March 2020 as the COVID-19 pandemic erupted.

A provision in the debt ceiling deal passed by Congress requires that payments be restarted 90 days after a June 30 deadline. The payments may not be paused again unless Congress approves it.

The DOE confirmed earlier this month that interest on student loans will resume on Sept. 1 with payments due beginning in October.

Biden will speak from the White House

Biden will speak from the White House Friday and is expected to announce new actions to protect student loan borrowers, sources told The Wall Street Journal.

Check back for more on this developing story after Biden speaks from the White House.



