‘Stick shift FTW’: Woman accused of trying to steal pickup truck; unable to drive a stick shift

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

BOULDER, Colo. — A woman is facing charges after she tried to steal a pickup truck in Boulder, Colorado.

“Stick Shift FTW. Not a standard recommendation for car theft prevention, but this past Friday a stick shift kept a thief from getting far in a stolen car,” Boulder Police Department said on Facebook.

The incident happened on May 3 around 4:30 p.m. Officers were called out to Airport Boulevard about a truck that had crashed into a fire hydrant.

The woman reportedly was released from prison earlier that day after she was accused of dealing a car, according to The Associated Press.

She happened to spot the pickup truck that had its keys inside. The woman started the car but realized it was a stick shift-operated vehicle so she ended up walking away from the truck which is when it crashed with a fire hydrant, the AP reported.

Police say no one was injured. The truck was also returned to its owner.

The woman, who has not been identified, has been charged with second-degree motor vehicle theft/enhancement circumstance, careless driving, driving without a valid license and duty upon striking unattended vehicle or other property, according to authorities.

The woman is expected in court at the end of the month on May 30, the AP reported.

