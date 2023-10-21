Spirit Airlines cancels dozens of flights to inspect planes Dozens of Spirit Airlines flights were canceled Friday and more are expected to be canceled Saturday as the airline conducts inspections of some of their planes. (Boarding1Now/Getty Images)

Dozens of Spirit Airlines flights were canceled Friday and more are expected to be canceled Saturday as the airline conducts inspections of some of their planes.

>> Read more trending news

The airlines say flight schedules will be impacted as it performs “a necessary inspection of a small section of 25 of our aircraft,” CNN reported.

Spirit Airlines did not describe what the inspection was for, The Associated Press reported. The Federal Aviation Administration reportedly said that the inspections were to check the planes’ airframe brackets.

The FAA said the service is a “mandatory maintenance inspection,” CNN reported. It said that the inspections “will ensure that the matter is addressed before the airplanes are returned to service.”

As of Friday afternoon, the airline had canceled about 11% of its flight schedule. It was believed to be the highest percentage of canceled flights among airline carriers in the United States, tracking service FlightAware said, according to the AP.

“We’ve canceled a portion of our scheduled flights to perform a necessary inspection of a small section of 25 of our aircraft,” Spirit said in a statement obtained by the AP. “The impact to our network is expected to last several days as we complete the inspections and work to return to normal operations.”

“While this action is being taken out of an abundance of caution, the impact to our network is expected to last several days as we complete the inspections and work to return to normal operations,” Spirit said in a statement, obtained by CNN. “We apologize for the inconvenience and are working to take care of affected guests.”

Spirit Airlines recommends you check the status of your flight before going to the airport, the AP reported.