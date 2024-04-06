Solar eclipse 2024: Enter your zip code, see how eclipse will look from your home

Eclipse

Eclipse: Here is the path of Monday's total eclipse. Check locally for times when the moon will cross in front of the sun in your area. (Yasin Demirci/Anadolu via Getty Images)

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Monday’s solar eclipse will be a spectacular event for people in the path of totality, but even those subjected to a partial view can still enjoy the moon blocking the sun.

All states in the contiguous U.S. will experience some level of the eclipse. However, according to NASA, the states of Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Missouri, Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, New York, Pennsylvania, Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine, along with some areas of Kentucky, Michigan and Tennessee, will be in the path of totality.

The moon will fully cover the sun for up to 4½ minutes, according to The Wall Street Journal. Viewers can get a rare glimpse of the sun’s corona -- the outermost part of the star’s atmosphere.

NASA has a tool that will show how the eclipse will look in your area. Just enter your zip code. Univision has a more interactive tool that simulates the view as the moon moves across the sun.

“Enter your zip code below and you’ll be able to see a re-creation of the eclipse from your city,” the news organization wrote. You can also click here.

Solar eclipse 2024: Where will the eclipse be visible? This map and timeline show you

For a mobile-friendly or full-screen version of NASA’s interactive map, visit go.nasa.gov/EclipseExplorer.

Eclipse2024.org also has an interactive tool that will illustrate what the eclipse will look from any venue in the United States.

Monday will be the last time until 2044 that a total eclipse can be viewed in the contiguous United States.

