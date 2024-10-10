Social Security recipients to get increase in 2025

USA social security card with coins and cash

COLA increase FILE PHOTO: The Social Security Administration announced the 2025 COLA increase (Steve Heap/steheap - stock.adobe.com)

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Americans who depend on Social Security will get more money in 2025, but not as much of an increase as last year.

Read more trending news

The Social Security Administration announced on Thursday that the cost of living adjustment (COLA) will be a 2.5% increase next year, or just under average.

In 2024, the COLA increase was 3.2%, but the average over the past decade was 2.6%.

The administration will add the increase to January Social Security payments while those who receive Supplemental Security Income (SSI) will see their benefits increase on Dec. 31, 2024.

Social Security recipients will receive letters in the mail in December explaining the new benefit amount. They will also get a simplified COLA notice that will be a single page that explains when and how much each payment will be.

For more information visit the administration’s COLA webpage.


Latest consumer headlines:

© 2024 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirY100 FM - San Antonio's New Country Leader Logo
    View All
    877-470-5299
    More from Y100

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about Y100FM.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!