Soap opera actor, model Renauld White dies

Renauld White FILE PHOTO: Model Renauld White attends the 3rd Annual Thurgood Marshall College Fund FRONT ROW fashion show at Roseland Ballroom on October 25, 2008 in New York City. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images) (Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

Renauld White, best known for being a fashion model and a handful of appearances on “Guiding Light,” has died.

He was 80 years old.

Fashion designer Jeffrey Banks first spoke with Women’s Wear Daily, which broke the news of White’s death, telling the publication, that he had been under hospice care at Lenox Hill Hosptial in New York. White died on June 26.

A specific cause of death was not shared, CNN reported.

Banks also shared news of White’s death on Instagram, calling him a “great ambassador for my brand.”

White’s representatives, Bella Agency New York, told CNN in a statement, “Renauld’s passion and perseverance was an inspiration for many. He helped young models find their place in the industry. He was one of a kind.”

White appeared on covers of Essence, Ebony and was the second Black male model to appear on the cover of GQ in November 1979, Us Weekly reported.

He also modeled for Macy’s, Black Tie cologne, and in shows for Calvin Klein, Ralph Lauren and Donna Karan, among other designers.

White appeared on “The Guiding Light” in seven episodes in 1986, 1987 and 1992, according to IMDB.

