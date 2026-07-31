Sheriff releases Nancy Guthrie redacted ransom notes

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department has released two ransom notes connected with the disappearance of Nancy Guthire.

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The first note was sent to television stations and addressed to Savannah Guthrie, AZ Family reported.

The message said “She is safe but scared” and would be “held for ransom” with a payment of $4 million in bitcoin.

The second was sent to the family a few days later, saying they were “sorry” and that “nothing was going to change the outcome.”

It started: "We did not fully grasp the seriousness of her physical condition. We never intended to hurt her, that was not our intention.“

It has been nearly six months since Nancy Guthrie was taken from her home in Pima County, Arizona.

Check back for more on this developing story.

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