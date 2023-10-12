Sen. Menendez acted as a foreign agent, prosecutors allege

Sen. Robert Menendez FILE PHOTO: Sen. Bob Menendez (D-NJ) walks into the U.S. Capitol on September 28, 2023 in Washington, DC. (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

Authorities accused Sen. Bob Menendez of acting as a foreign agent for Egypt for years in documents filed Thursday in court.

Menendez, D-N.J., acted as an agent for Egypt from January 2018 through at least June 2022, federal prosecutors said in a superseding indictment. For at least part of that time, he was serving as chairman of the powerful Senate Foreign Relations committee.

The new allegations come after a grand jury indicted Menendez and his wife, Nadine, on corruption and bribery charges last month. Authorities said the couple accepted bribes — including cash, gold, home mortgage payments, a luxury car and more — in exchange for using the senator’s power to benefit three New Jersey businessmen and the Egyptian government.

The Menendezes and the businessmen, Wael “Will” Hana, Jose Uribe and Fred Daibes, have pleaded not guilty.

