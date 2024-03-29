Same player wins jackpot 3 times in 1 night at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas

Winner winner! A lucky player on the slot machines at Caesars Palace earlier this week took home the jackpot but not just one jackpot, three jackpots!

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

LAS VEGAS — Winner winner! A lucky player on the slot machines at Caesars Palace took home the jackpot not just one, but three times this week.

Around 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday, the player won a $125,000 jackpot, The Las Vegas Review-Journal reported. It was won on the Dragon Link slots, according to KVVU.

They won another jackpot of $383,500 just before 11 p.m. and again claimed a jackpot around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday — this time for $159,250, Caesars Entertainment said in a news release obtained by the Review-Journal.

In total, the player took home $667,750 in slot machine jackpots, Caesars Entertainment said, according to KSNV.

