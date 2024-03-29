Same player wins jackpot 3 times in 1 night at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas Winner winner! A lucky player on the slot machines at Caesars Palace earlier this week took home the jackpot but not just one jackpot, three jackpots! (Pgiam/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS — Winner winner! A lucky player on the slot machines at Caesars Palace took home the jackpot not just one, but three times this week.

Around 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday, the player won a $125,000 jackpot, The Las Vegas Review-Journal reported. It was won on the Dragon Link slots, according to KVVU.

They won another jackpot of $383,500 just before 11 p.m. and again claimed a jackpot around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday — this time for $159,250, Caesars Entertainment said in a news release obtained by the Review-Journal.

In total, the player took home $667,750 in slot machine jackpots, Caesars Entertainment said, according to KSNV.

