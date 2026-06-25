Sad dog could get second chance for ‘Bark at the Park’ treat thanks to Miami Marlins

FILE PHOTO: The Miami Marlins are looking for a dog who was not having a fun time during a recent Bark at the Park event.

MIAMI — One dog’s trip to the ballpark wasn’t a home run, but the Miami Marlins made good on the apparent strikeout.

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The Marlins hosted Bark at the Park on June 22, but while one dog was able to have a snack, another was left snackless and the meme-worthy moment was caught on camera.

As the MLB called it, “the pure embodiment of disappointment and jealousy.”

The team posted a “wanted” ad on social media showing the downtrodden dog, with the reward being “A dream day at loanDepot park.”

As of Wednesday, there was no word on whether the hot dog-less pup was found, ESPN reported.

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