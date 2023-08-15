Rocky request: Man who threw rock through sheriff’s lobby door asks to be arrested

DECATUR, Ala. — A northern Alabama man asked to be arrested after allegedly throwing a rock through the lobby door of a county sheriff’s office, authorities said.

Deputies honored his request.

Jason Michael Anello, 45, of Somerville, was arrested on Monday and charged with criminal mischief, according to Morgan County Sheriff’s Office online booking records.

Deputies said that Anello came to the sheriff’s office on Monday, allegedly picked up a rock and threw it through a door in the county jail’s office, WHNT-TV reported.

Anello then entered the building, walked past the shattered glass door and asked to be arrested, according to WAAY-TV.

He was escorted several feet away and booked into the Morgan County Jail, WAFF-TV reported.

“Obviously this is a first time for us. Hopefully the last time,” Morgan County Sheriff Mike Swafford said, according to WAAY. “You know, there are a lot of routes that can land you in jail. This is the first one that tried to smash out the front door to get there. Yesterday evening someone came up here, grabbed a rock from our building here and tossed it through the front window. Then went inside to be arrested. Although we laugh at it and have fun with it, this is taxpayer dollars. You know to fix this and put it all back together the way it was. It costs all of us.”

Damages to the door are estimated at $2,500, according to the television station. It is expected to be repaired on Wednesday.

Bail for Anello was set at $10,000, online booking records show.