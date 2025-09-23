Robot umpires will be used for MLB challenges in 2026

FILE PHOTO: Interim manager Miguel Cairo #22 of the Washington Nationals reacts to home plate umpire Dan Iassogna #58 after being ejected by first base umpire Manny Gonzalez #79 in the third inning against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park on September 22, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. Robot umpires will be used next season for challenges. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Robots are coming to the major leagues, but only partially.

The MLB’s competition committee approved the use of the Automated Ball/Strike System for next season, The Associated Press reported.

The competition committee is made up of six owners, four players and an umpire, CBS Sports said.

The ABS system uses Hawk-Eye cameras and has been tested in several leagues. A ball or strike is determined when the ball is at the plate’s midpoint at 8 1/2 inches from the front and back of home, the AP reported.

It was tested during the All-Star Game and in spring training, among other levels of play, CBS Sports and the AP reported.

There will still be regular umpires behind the plate making the balls and strike calls, but challenges will be handled by the robot umpires.

Teams will still get two challenge calls a game, made by a pitcher, catcher or batter. When one of them taps their helmet or cap, the system will review the call and will be shown as a graphic on outfield video boards, the AP said.

If the challenge is successful, the team can keep it. If not, they lose the challenge.

It is believed that robo-umps will cut down on managers and players being ejected. So far this season. 60.3% of ejections have been due to issues with balls and strikes.

“My single biggest concern is working through the process and deploying it in a way that’s acceptable to the players,” MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred said in June, according to CBS Sports. “There’s always going to be things around the edges that we need to work through and whatever, and I want them to feel like we respected the committee process and that there was a full airing of concerns about the system, and an attempt to address those concerns before we go forward.”

This is the first major change since last year’s adoption of the pitch clock, defensive shift restrictions, and larger bases, the AP reported.

