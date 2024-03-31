Road rage? NASCAR driver Joey Gase throws rear bumper at another driver after crash

Joey Gase: The veteran driver ripped off his bumper and tossed it at fellow driver Dawson Cram during Saturday's race at Richmond Raceway. (Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

RICHMOND, Va. — NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Joey Gase was unhappy when his car was damaged and spun out of Saturday’s race. But instead of throwing up his hands, the 31-year-old driver threw his bumper at another driver.

During the NASCAR Xfinity Series’ ToyotaCare 250 at Richmond Raceway in Virginia, Gase apparently believed that fellow driver Dawson Cram was responsible for his misfortune.

Gase ripped the bumper off his No. 35 Chevrolet and waited, tossing it at Cram as he drove past under caution, CBS Sports reported.

Joey Gase gave Dawson Cram a souvenir…



His rear bumper. 😅 pic.twitter.com/AhH0CkkbqP — NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) March 30, 2024

The incident occurred on Lap 171, when Gase was entering Turn 1 at Richmond Raceway and Cram made contact, spinning the veteran driver and causing him to slam hard into the outside wall, according to the sports outlet.

“I think him just not having his head screwed on right,” Gase said on FS1, per On3.com. “You know I gave the kid his first opportunity ever in Xfinity and I know (team owner) Johnny Davis is in the business of wrecking race cars and we’re definitely not; we’re a small team and racing hard for the lucky dog and apparently he just didn’t know how to lift.

“Maybe his throttle stuck, I don’t know.”

Thanks @dawsoncram41 , hope you appreciate your souvenir pic.twitter.com/RryAHA6nFA — Joey Gase Racing (@JoeyGaseRacing) March 30, 2024

Cram, 22, currently races for JD Motorsports but previously raced for Emerling-Gase Motorsports, which was co-owned by Gase and Patrick Emerling, according to Bleacher Report.

Cram once drove one of Gase’s cars at Darlington in 2022, CBS Sports reported.

Cram finished 25th in Saturday’s race, which was won by Chandler Smith, according to the sports outlet. He said after the race that he was not allowed to comment on the incident.

NASCAR will review Gase’s bumper throw and plans “to have a conversation with him about it,” according to auto racing journalist Jonathan Fjeld. It was unclear if Gase will face any punishment.

