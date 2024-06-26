RIP Kevin: Great Dane dies days after being crowned world’s tallest male dog

Kevin: The Great Dane was the world's tallest male dog, but died nearly a week after his world record was announced. (Guinness World Records)

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Sadly, Kevin’s reign as the world’s tallest male dog lasted just a few days.

The 3-year-old Great Dane from central Iowa died on June 19 from complications following emergency surgery for a gastric problem, The Washington Post reported.

The friendly dog, who was still scared by the sound of vacuum cleaners and spooked by kittens, was owned by the Wolfe family and lived on their farm in Macksburg, near West Des Moines, according to KCCI-TV.

Rest in peace, Kevin: West Des Moines dog dies days after being crowned world's tallest | Click on the image to read the full story https://t.co/djf7wSVdV0 — KCCI News (@KCCINews) June 25, 2024

Guinness World Records, which certified Kevin’s height and officially crowned him as the world record-holder on June 13, announced the dog’s death in a news release.

“Our whole family is devastated about Kevin. He was just the best giant boy!” Tracy Wolfe said in a statement posted to the Guinness website. “We are so glad that he was able to break the record and have that light on him. He absolutely adored the attention. I wish these giant breeds, and all dogs, could live longer than they do. It’s never enough time.”

According to Guinness, Kevin measured 3 feet, 2 inches from foot to withers -- the highest spot on a dog’s back. The records website said that the average male Great Dane stands about 2 feet, 6 inches.

When standing on his hind legs, Kevin topped 7 feet in height, KCCI reported. That was taller than his other owner, Roger Wolfe, according to ABC News.

He was the Wolfe family’s second Great Dane, according to the Post. Their first one, Cora, died in 2019 when she was 6. Typically, Great Danes live between seven and 10 years, the newspaper reported.

Wolfe, who manages two veterinary offices in Des Moines, told the Post that Great Danes “are just the sweetest.”

She found Kevin after reading about a new litter of Great Danes on social media and took him home. She added that his name is a nod to Kevin McCallister, the main character in the “Home Alone” movies.

“He was so friendly, he just ran up to us,” Wolfe told the newspaper.

“We are deeply saddened to learn that Kevin suddenly passed away after unexpected health complications,” a spokesperson for Guinness said in a statement. “Tracy and the team at the vet clinic she works in did everything they could to save Kevin after he became ill. Our thoughts and support are with the Wolfe family as they navigate this difficult time.”

