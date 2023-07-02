Rick Froberg, singer for indie-rock band Drive Like Jehu, dead at 55

Rick Froberg, a singer-guitarist and visual artist for the indie-rock band Drive Like Jehu, died Friday. He was 55.

His death was confirmed by his longtime bandmate, John Reis, the Los Angeles Times reported. In an Instagram post, Reis wrote on Saturday that Froberg “passed away suddenly last night from natural causes.”

“His art made life better. The only thing he loved more than art and rock n roll was his friends,” Reis wrote. “He will forever be remembered for his creativity, vision and his ability to bring beauty into this world

Froberg was born in Los Angeles and played in several bands in San Diego with Reis, including Pitchfork and Hot Snakes, KNSD-TV reported. He also played with Last of the Juanitas, Thingy and Obits, according to the television station.

Signed to Interscope Records in the early 1990s, Drive Like Jehu specialized in loud indie rock that influenced bands such as Modest Mouse and At the Drive-In, the Times reported.

Drive Like Jehu’s self-titled debut was released in 1991, according to the newspaper. “Yank Crime,” its second album and first for Interscope, followed three years later.

Froberg used the pseudonyms Rick Fork and Rick Farr during his career and played on more than 20 albums, KNSD reported. His last completed album, “Jericho Sirens” with Hot Snakes, was released in 2018.

Drive Like Jehu reunited in 2014 for a performance at the Spreckels Organ Pavilion in San Diego and later played festivals including Coachella, according to the Times.

Froberg was also an illustrator who designed album covers for his bands, as well as for Rocket from the Crypt, Sparta and others, Deadline reported.

