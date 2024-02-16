Report: Imprisoned opposition leader Alexei Navalny dies in Russian prison

By Debbie Lord, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Russia’s prison service announced Friday that imprisoned opposition leader Alexei Navalny has died.

Navalny, 47, and one of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s most visible critics, was serving a 19-year sentence under a “special regime”.

“On February 16, 2024, in penal colony No. 3, convict A.A. Navalny felt unwell after a walk, almost immediately losing consciousness,” news agency Interfax reported, citing the country’s prison service.

“The facility’s medical workers immediately arrived at the scene and an emergency medical team was called in. All necessary resuscitation measures have been carried out, but they did not yield positive results. Emergency medics confirmed the death of the convict,” it added.

According to The Guardian, a video from the prison in January showed Navalny gaunt with his head shaved.

The Kremlin said it had no information on the cause of death.

