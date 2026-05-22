Repairs continue after sinkhole shuts down runway at NYC’s LaGuardia Airport

File photo. Flights at New York's LaGuardia Airport have been delayed or canceled as crews rush to repair a sinkhole on one of the airport's two runways.

NEW YORK — Repairs continue at LaGuardia Airport in New York City after a sinkhole forced the closure of a runway on Wednesday.

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The sinkhole on Runway 4/22 caused delays and cancellations heading into the busy Memorial Day weekend, WCBS reported.

The Port Authority originally announced it expected to complete the repairs by noon Thursday. But for reasons that officials have not explained, the timeline was pushed back, the television station reported.

Officials then set a Friday 6 a.m. ET goal to reopen the runway -- there are only two at LaGuardia -- but as of 6:30 a.m. it remained closed, according to WCBS.

Late Friday morning, airport officials said they hoped to reopen the runway on Saturday, the television station reported.

At approximately 11 a.m., the Port Authority was conducting its daily morning inspection of LaGuardia’s airfield when crews identified a sinkhole near Runway 4/22. The runway was immediately shut down, and emergency construction and engineering crews are onsite to determine the… — LaGuardia Airport (@LGAairport) May 20, 2026

The Federal Aviation Administration said in an advisory that the runway would stay closed until midnight Friday, WNBC reported. The agency advised travelers to check with air carriers before traveling to the airport.

Compounding the problem at LaGuardia was the arrival of severe storms that moved into the New York metropolitan area, WABC reported.

That triggered hundreds of delays and cancellations.

“Got delayed at like noon today,” traveler Ryan Burrer told the television station. “I know, not a good sign.”

According to flight tracker FlightAware, LaGuardia was experiencing delays that averaged 1 hour, 35 minutes for inbound flights, as of 8 a.m. ET on Friday. Departing flights were experiencing delays between 16 and 30 minutes and were increasing, Flight Aware noted.

LaGuardia serves mostly domestic travelers and handles about half of the air traffic that nearby John F. Kennedy International Airport does, WCBS reported. JFK, the largest airport in the New York metropolitan area, has four runways -- twice as many as LaGuardia.

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